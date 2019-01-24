Co-op Bank arm wins Sh890m government contract

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Co-operative Bank’s joint venture leasing arm, Co-op Bank Fleet Africa Leasing Ltd has won a Sh890 million leasing contract from the government.

Co-op Bank Fleet Africa Leasing Ltd is a joint venture between the Co-operative Bank of Kenya and global leasing brand Super Group, a South African-based firm operating locally as Fleet Africa Ltd.

The transaction deal, the firm said is part of a larger Sh2.2 billion deal that will facilitate the financing and delivery of a fleet of 125 vehicles to the Ministry of Interior, the National Police Service and the Prisons Department.

Leasing game

Co-op Bank will act as the financier, with Co-op Bank Fleet arranging the leasing in collaboration with motor vehicle dealers Isuzu East Africa Ltd who are to deliver the fleet made up of trucks, pick-ups and buses.

The entry of Co-op Bank Fleet signals the intention by the firm to rapidly stamp its presence and redefine the leasing game, hoping to ride on Co-op Bank’s expertise in small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and public sector financing while Super Group delivers its proven expertise in customer screening, risk management and product structuring.

Global leader

Co-operative Bank Group Managing director Gideon Muriuki described Super Group Ltd as an established global leader in leasing business operating in three continents and is listed on the Johannesburg and Sydney stock exchanges

“This partnership between Co-op Bank and Super Group is mutually beneficial as it taps the synergies created by the joint venture,” he said.

He said the leasing business will provide an opportunity for the bank to better support customers to acquire the assets, technologies and equipment they require at the same time enable the bank diversify its income streams.

Leasing is gaining traction in Kenya with the government setting the pace, notably, by opting to re-tool, equip and modernise the National Police Service by way of leasing, with experts predicting further growth.