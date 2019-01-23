English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Digital registration of persons: Pilot begins mid-February
Digital registration
The government has kicked of a rigorous campaign to sensitize the public on the digital registration of persons that will see every citizen assigned a unique identification number.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday directed the National Registration Bureau to commence a data capture process that will see all personal data compressed into a single card.
And as Shukri Wachu reports, the pilot project is set to be launched on 15th of February.