Digital registration of persons: Pilot begins mid-February

Digital registration

K24 Tv January 23, 2019
The government has kicked of a rigorous campaign to sensitize the public on the  digital registration of persons that will see every citizen assigned a unique identification number.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday directed the National Registration Bureau to commence a data capture process that will see all personal data compressed into a single card.

And as Shukri Wachu reports, the pilot project is set to be launched on 15th of February.

 

