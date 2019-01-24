Domestic workers win big in new wage order

Mercy Mwai @wanguimarci

Employers in major urban centres such as Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu will now be required to pay domestic workers and general labourers a minimum monthly wage of Sh13,572 or a daily wage of Sh653.10

Those living in all former municipalities and town councils of Mavoko, Ruiru and Limuru will pay their workers a monthly salary of Sh12,522 or a daily rate of Sh600 or hourly rate of Sh111 while all other areas will from now pay Sh7,240 monthly or Sh367 daily.

Among those set to enjoy the new pay as listed under the general labourer bracket include cleaners, sweepers, gardeners, children minders, house servant, day watchman and messenger.

In a new Gazette Notice signed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani dated December 19, the government said the new order will be backdated to March 1, 2018 and will be inclusive of housing allowance.

Rural areas

Currently, most households pay domestic workers a salary of between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 with the bulk of the workers being drawn from rural areas and have only basic education or are illiterate. Reads the notice: “This order may be cited as the regulations of wages (general) order and is amended order and shall come in to force on May 1, 2018.”

On the other hand, miners, stone cutters, waiters, cooks will be entitled to Sh14,658 in urban areas and in all other areas Sh8,366, machine attenders, night watchmen shoe cutter, bakery worker, assistant tailors, laundry operators will be entitled to 17, 651 while tailors, drivers cashier will be entitled to between Sh23,435 and Sh2,800.

In addition, in the agricultural industry unskilled herdsman will earn a pay of Sh6,736 per month, stock man, herdsman, watchman will earn Sh7,779 while the skilled and semi-skilled employees including cooks farm foreman, senior foreman, artisan, tractor driver, combine harvester driver and lorry driver will earn between Sh 7,689 and Sh1,2152.

The regulations come after in 2015, the government gave the domestic workers in Nairobi a 12 per cent pay increase, effectively pushing their monthly salary to Sh10, 954 from.

Statutory pension

Employers were also required to make contributions to the statutory pension (NSSF) scheme and medical cover (NHIF) of Sh200 and Sh400 per month respectively.

Regulations setting minimum pay for domestic workers were introduced in 2011 to align the country with the stringent International Labour Organisation (ILO) proposals, aimed at improving the working conditions for those employed in the informal economy.