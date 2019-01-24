Treasury mulls possibility of issuing Eurobond

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Treasury has commenced talks with both foreign and local lenders with a possibility of issuing a euros or dollar-denominated $2.5 billion (Sh253.38 billion) Eurobond .

In the 2018/19 budget, Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said the Government had set a net external financing target of Sh287 billion – which was expected partly to cover the budget deficit and also settle its debts.

Rotich told Parliament that during the period, he envisaged a deficit of Sh558.9 billion (equivalent to 5.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP)) which would be financed by net external financing amounting to Sh287 billion (equivalent to three per cent of GDP), while domestic financings will amount to Sh271.9 billion (equivalent to 2.8 per cent of GDP).

Concessional terms

“We will continue to diversify the sources of funding our development budget over the medium term by maintaining a presence in the international capital markets.

We will seek to maximise our access to official development assistance on concessional terms while limiting the use of non-concessional and commercial external borrowing to development projects with high financial and economic returns,” he said.

However, towards the end of 2018, Rotich was quoted elsewhere saying the government had plans to raise as much as Sh250 billion from Eurobonds.