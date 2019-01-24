Regulator warns over trading KCB, National Bank shares

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Capital Markets Authority (CMA)has denied any knowledge of an alleged takeover of National Bank of Kenya by its rival lender KCB Group.

Consequently, CMA has advised the public to exercise caution while dealing with shares of the two banks which are listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

“We wish to clarify that no regulatory filings have been made to the Authority by KCB Group regarding this matter and no confirmation of the existence of such a transaction has been received,” CMA said in its cautionary notice, warning the public to exercise restraint while dealing with the lenders’ shares at the NSE.

A highly placed source told People Daily that indeed talks are underway. “An appropriate announcement shall be made in the event that details of such a transaction (if any) are filed with the Authority as required by the applicable Regulations,” said CMA’s chief executive Paul Muthaura.