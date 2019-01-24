Tshisekedi inauguration set for today

Kinshasa, Wednesday

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi will be sworn in on Thursday as DR Congo’s next president, sources said in Kinshasa, ending uncertainty about when the ceremony would take place.

The inauguration will take place at the Palace of the Nation, the seat of the presidency, starting noon local time , aides to Tshisekedi and outgoing President Joseph Kabila confirmed.

It will be the first peaceful transition of power in the history of the DRC, which gained independence from Belgium in 1960. Tshisekedi, 55, will be taking the helm from Kabila who at only 47 has ruled the vast country for 18 years, succeeding his father Laurent-Desire, who was assassinated in 2001.

Tshisekedi was declared winner of the thrice-delayed election with 38.5 percent of the vote, while Martin Fayulu, who also comes from the opposition, was credited with 34.8 per cent.

Fayulu says he was winner, with 61 per cent of the ballot, against 18 per cent each for Tshisekedi and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari, who was Kabila’s preferred candidate. He has angrily characterised the official poll result as an “electoral coup” cooked up by Kabila and Tshisekedi. But he lost a challenge to the constitutional court, and foreign support for his position has waned. – AFP