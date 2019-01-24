Zim troops accused of torturing protesters.

Harare, Wednesday

A government-appointed human rights group in Zimbabwe has accused soldiers of using “systematic torture” in a crackdown on protests.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission strongly criticised authorities for using troops to quell demonstrations. Unrest broke out more than a week ago following a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba defended the crackdown, saying: “When things get out of hand, a bit of firmness is needed.”

Reports have emerged of assaults allegedly carried out by the military in various parts of the capital, Harare. Soldiers in Harare were seen beating a large group of minibus drivers on Tuesday.

In a blunt statement, the commission said at least eight deaths had been reported since last week, “mostly attributed to use of live ammunition”.

“Armed and uniformed members of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Zimbabwe Republic Police instigated systematic torture.”

Charamba on Wednesday acknowledged accusations, saying there were lessons to be learnt from the operation. “In every situation, there are lessons to be drawn,” he said, adding, “We will not have the mayhem we saw last week. Never again.” -BBC, AFP