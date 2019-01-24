Delaying Brexit won’t solve crisis, MPs told

London, Wednesday

Theresa May has told MPs attempting to delay Brexit that it would not “solve the situation”. “The decision remains the same—the deal, no-deal or no Brexit,” she said at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused her of having a “closed mind” to other Brexit options, such as Labour’s plan for a customs union with the EU. But the PM attacked him for refusing to meet her and said he did not “have a clue” what his own policy meant.

MPs are proposing alternative plans to the PM’s deal with the EU, including seeking an extension to the UK’s exit date currently scheduled for March 29.

But the prime minister has said the “right way” to rule out no-deal Brexit is to approve her withdrawal agreement. Under current law, the UK will exit the EU on March 29, whether or not a deal has been struck. The decision to leave was taken by 52 per cent to 48 per cent in a referendum in June 2016.

Jeremy Corbyn used Prime Minister’s Questions to repeat his call for May to rule out a no-deal Brexit. But May attacked the Labour leader for refusing to take part in cross-party talks with her on the way forward.

“The Right Honourable gentleman has been willing to sit down with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA without preconditions, yet he won’t meet me to talk about Brexit,” she told MPs.

To which Corbyn replied: “The door to her office may be open but the minds inside are completely closed.” Next Tuesday MPs will get to vote on May’s way forward on Brexit, after rejecting her initial plan by a record-breaking 230 votes last week.

May is hoping to tweak the deal to address concerns about the Northern Irish “backstop” among her own backbenchers and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which she relies on to keep her in power. But MPs are attempting to take control of the Brexit process by tabling amendments to May’s plans.

Meanwhile, the EU hopes the debate in the British parliament next week may provide “spectacular options” to end the Brexit crisis.

“There will be a huge debate and we need to have some options to work on,” said EU Economics Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

These avenues to end the Brexit stalemate would exclude a renegotiation of the existing deal, he said, “but there can be new options, maybe even spectacular options, we don’t know.” -BBC and Agencies