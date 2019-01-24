Support Handshake, Kamket urges

Tiaty MP William Kamket has called on political leaders to support Building Bridges Initiative.He said he backs the initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga as it seeks to bring peace and development of the country.

“The President has said it is not time for politics but time for development. It is unfortunate some leaders have gone overdrive on succession politics of 2022. I want to tell them to heed the President’s advice and concentrate on development,” he said.

Speaking in Soin-Sigowet, Kericho county, Kamket urged the Kalenjin community not to agree to be led blindly by politicians. He said it was not yet time for the community to take a stand on matters 2022 politics.

Led blindly

“We should not be led blindly by politicians who are after their selfish gains. We need to build bridges with the rest of Kenyans. Don’t allow one person to make decisions on behalf of the community,” he said.