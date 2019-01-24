Students call for youth mentoring into leadership

Makerere University students have called on societies within East Africa region to mentor and be receptive to youth aspiring leadership positions.

The students said lack of an open mind has stifled youth development and entrepreneurship. The 31 student leaders from the university’s business school are on a leadership benchmarking mission at Mount Kenya University to learn about student governance, create and strengthen relationship as well as improve their performance as future leaders.

The head of the delegation Julius Ntende urged leaders in the society to initiate mentorship programmes for the youth and also give the young a chance to hold leadership posts.

Mentor youth

MKU Dean of Students Emmanuel Owuor said the society is not doing enough to induct youths into leadership. “This is one country where there are so many senior citizens holding both political and organisations leadership positions yet comparatively in the larger world, it is the youth who are coming in to lead. We need to give them a chance,” he said.

The dean said the university is on a mission to turn around the perception by endeavouring to not only train but also equip their students to become changing agents for the society.

The two universities’ exchange programme is a culmination of a memorandum of understanding signed on January 14, this year. In the MoU, the institutions will promote research corporation in the fields of mutual interest.