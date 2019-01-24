Garbage chokes traders in Kongowea out of business

Susan Jenipher and Teresa Ombiti @PeopleDailyKe

Owners of residential houses and business premises in Kongowea have accused Mombasa county government of neglecting its duty to collect garbage.

They said tenants and traders who had rented business premises at Kwa Karama area have started fleeing over fear of disease outbreak occasioned by filth emanating from mountains of uncollected garbage.

House owners

Residents said a dumpsite in the area has disrupted their operations due to the stench. “Most houses have no tenants. We are asking the county government to move this dumpsite from residential area,” said Abdalla Said, one of the house owners.

The uncollected garbage has forced food joints and shops to close down with a medical facility management saying the stench has become unbearable for patients.

Margaret Maiba, a receptionist at the facility, said the hospital has been forced to terminate in-patient programmes because the stench from the dumpsite was harmful to patients.

“Patients have been finding it difficult to even sit inside this hospital complaining of stomachaches as a result of the stench,” said Maiba.

In an interview with People Daily yesterday, the residents complained that the dumpsite has created a fertile ground for breeding of mosquitoes.

Area neglected

“Selling fruits and vegetables is a challenge as flies from the garbage are all over the place,” said a retailer at a kiosk adding: “The garbage is also responsible for recurrent cases of Chikungunya and dengue fever spread.”

Another resident Syuki Ngugua, a newspaper vendor, accused the County government of neglecting the area despite repeated complaints from the residents.

He said the county was only paying attention to tax collection but not bothered by the environmental hazard posed by the heaps of garbage.