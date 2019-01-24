Museveni calls for increased trade at Busia border point

Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (pictured) has called for increased business partnership between his country and Kenya at the Busia border crossing point.

He said Kenya and Uganda should construct a free zone at Busia border where goods can be stored, manufactured and re-exported under relaxed regulations that would generally not be subjected to customs duty.

Museveni’s message was delivered to Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong’ by Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman Eastern Region Captain Mike Mukula when he paid him a courtesy call.

Addressing the press afterwards, Mukula said there is need to lift trade barriers at the Malaba and Busia borders to expedite the clearance of goods and services destined for Uganda and other Great Lakes Region.

“The Ugandan government is keen to partner with Busia county to construct a free zone where goods can be stored, manufactured and re-exported under customs regulations and not subjected to customs duty,” he said.

Ojaamong’ said his government is ready to offer 90 acres of land to facilitate the process noting that Busia welcomes Ugandan investors.

“Uganda is the largest trading partner with Kenya and there is need to reduce trade barriers,” said Ojaamong.

He urged Uganda to review the East African Community (EAC) law on clearing of goods that has rendered clearing agents at the Busia and Malaba border jobless.