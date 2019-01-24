Funding needed to aid mental disorder care

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Over 10 million Kenyans are suffering from one or more forms of mental health condition, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki has said.

Kariuki, who also supported the call to decriminalise attempted suicide, said mental health should be categorised with other non-communicable diseases.

“One out of every four Kenyans is exposed to one or more mental health disorder hence it is important for the country to focus attention towards it,” she said.

Speaking at Mathari National Training and Referral Hospital, Kariuki said under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the government has classified mental disorder together with other non-communicable diseases for prioritisation.

Kariuki said Kenya should follow the 1989 World Health Assembly agreement that mental health be addressed as a health issue.

The Cabinet secretary decried insufficient human and poor funding necessary to facilitate mental healthcare. “On budget allocation, there is a challenge with the institution funding falling short of Sh1 billion affecting service delivery,” she added.

Underfunded

Meanwhile, Kariuki supported the call for decriminalisation of attempted suicide mostly attributed to mental health condition.

“Making mental health condition a crime is a loss to the country and we should follow the path the world has taken to embrace it,” she said.

Last week, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga supported the call to decriminalise attempted suicide saying it was a way of making a social problem a crime.

Mental health in Kenya is grossly underfunded and the challenge is complicated due to under staffing where a country has less than 100 psychiatrist.

Kenya launched the first mental health policy in 2016 in a bid to ensure patients get quality healthcare through expanding the financial and human resources.

Figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that out of every 100,000 people in Kenya, seven commit suicide.