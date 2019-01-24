Legislator urges farmers to grow beans, potatoes

Kigumo MP Wangari Mwaniki has called on local farmers to venture into commercial farming of beans and potatoes, saying the crops do well in the area.

Mwaniki said she will initiate a programme to popularise the crops to boost food security and eradicate poverty which she blamed on over-reliance on traditional crops such as maize and mangoes.

Through the programme, interested farmers will be given seedlings during rainy season, helped in the husbandry of the crops and linked to markets.

Speaking during a tour of Kandani area yesterday, the MP said sensitisation efforts to interested farmers have already begun. She said the acreage under the two crops is expected to increase in the next rainy season.

The legislator said farmers will also be sensitised on the need to uproot dominant crops that have little value but occupy large space of limited pieces of land.

Mwaniki cited the traditional mango variety whose market has dwindled over the years, and which is widely grown in the area. “Mango farmers also suffer at the hands of brokers who pay little for the fruit,” she added.