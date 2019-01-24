Initiate projects or face ban, MP Kingi tells salt mining companies

Magarini MP Michael Kingi has accused salt-mining firms in the area of neglecting the local community. Kingi said while the companies generate billions of shillings at the expense of the environment and residents, they do not give back in terms of corporate social responsibility.

He urged all investors in the constituency to initiate projects that benefit the community. Speaking during the handing over of a donation of beds and mattresses to Mambrui Secondary School, Kingi said firms that do not support the community could be banned from operating in the area.

A Kenya National Commission of Human Rights inquiry into allegations of human rights violations at salt manufacturing companies indicted the firms of gross violation of rights of individuals and communities.

The report said despite the success of mining firms, residents of neighbouring communities live under fear of eviction, illnesses caused by polution, human rights violations and general exploitation.

There are more than six salt firms in the constituency. Apart from salt firms, he said, there are other companies that should initiate projects or programmes that can benefit the community.

“I wrote a letter to them but they have not responded. I will visit their offices, since they have invested here, locals must benefit,’’ he said.

The MP said corporate social responsibility is not a favour but a right that hosting communities must be given by companies.