NCPB fertiliser substandard, State analysis report reveals

A government report shows that thousands of farmers could be using substandard fertiliser, which poses a threat to food security and health of consumers.

The revelation comes at a time when the government is being accused of failing to order fertiliser in October last year as expected.

National Assembly’s Agriculture committee now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to direct Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to place the order immediately.

An analysis report by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) and the National Agricultural Research Laboratories, found that fertiliser supplied by the Kenya National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) does not meet specified requirements.

NCPB, which has been grappling with corruption allegations, is mandated to supply the commodity to farmers at subsidised prices.

But analyses by the agencies found out that all nitrate-based fertiliser consignments tested at the port of Mombasa, failed the re-examination test and have been held at the port for the past four months awaiting a resolution.

The report, a copy of which is in our possession, says that samples collected from Barichu Farmers Co-operative Society in Karatina, Nyeri county between November 7 and November 22 last year revealed the fertiliser was unfit for use.

“The analytical results indicate that N:P:K 17:17:17 fertilizer samples do not meet the specified requirements for the fertiliser’s blend,” reads the report.

Last year, detectives at the port of Mombasa were puzzled after a vessel that was shipping in fertiliser from Morocco to the port mysteriously disappeared.

The ship ferrying 10,000 tonnes of fertiliser reportedly made a U-turn in the waters when the importers reportedly realised the cargo would be subjected to more stringent standards tests.

Counterfeits war

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the government will pursue the ship to ensure the fertiliser is not offloaded anywhere else as it is believed to be unsafe.

“What is on that ship could be dangerous consignment that is why they don’t want to go through the inspection,” said Kinoti.

The revelation of inferior fertiliser finding its way into the country comes at a time when the government has heightened the war against the influx of counterfeits goods.

Powerful people

A source at the NCPB, who requested anonymity, told PeopleDaily that most of the fertiliser imported into the country comes from Ukraine and Romania.

“There have been complaints that firms importing fertiliser are bringing in substandard material but it seems they have the backing of powerful people in government which is why they get away with it,” said the source.

We were given the names of five firms which are licensed to import fertiliser, all owned by powerful and wealthy businesspeople associated with former and current administrations.

In 2018, the government imported over three million tonnes of fertiliser which is sold at a subsidised prices to farmers.

Last June, Kenya Bureau of Standards managing director Charles Ongwae and nine senior officials were arrested and charged over the importation of substandard fertiliser and circulation fake Kebs stamps.

Others facing charges are Quality Assurance Director Erick Chesire, Inspection Manager Kilindini Port Peter Ndung’u, Port Health Officer Pole Mwangeni and Regional Manager Coast Region Martin Nyakiamo.

On June 22, Kinoti issued an international arrest warrant for several officials of Kebs and OCP Africa, a Moroccan firm which manufactures fertiliser.

Organised fraud

While issuing the arrest warrants, the DCI raised concerns of there being an organised fraud to bypass standards, and mentioned the charges of abuse of office, breach of trust, selling substandard goods and failing to stop a felony and attempted murder. OCP Africa has, however, denied involvement in any shaddy deals.

According to its management, the firm was surprised at the accusations made against it and its directors concerning the importation into Kenya of fertilisers that were allegedly non-compliant with Kenyan standards. The firm claims it suspects that it is a target of some commercial interests.

“While we intend to actively and fully co-operate with the Kenyan authorities in connection with this matter, we reserve our rights to take legal action against the parties behind these baseless and opportunistic accusations,” the company says.

Following the purge at the port of Mombasa, producers are paying a steep price following delayed clearance of 2,000 tonnes of calcium and potassium nitrate fertiliser at the port. The delay is hurting horticultural and flower production firms.

According to the Kenya Flower Council (KFC), importers are charging Sh65,000 a tonne compared to the usual Sh25,000 before the government started pre-inspection last June.

However, a source said the situation was getting out of hand since Kenya lacks the capacity to test for the nitrate-based fertilisers.