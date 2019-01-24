ODM ‘rebels’ Jumwa, Dori to tender defence before party highest office

Two Orange Democratic Party lawmakers, who have been recommended for expulsion, are today expected to appear before the National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC is set to determine the fate of Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori (Masambweni) after the party’s disciplinary committee recommended they be expelled from the party for openly declaring that they support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The committee also recommended the expulsion of six MCAs from Homa Bay county, including Dan Were, Evans Marieba, Julius Gaya, Geoffrey Juma, Paul Ongoro and Joshua Nyabola following acts of violence, unruly behaviour and disobeying party decisions.

Final decision

Sources at Orange House said that the party plans to meet the two MPs before making its final decision to give them a chance to defend themselves.

The move came after the Central Management Committee failed to deliberate on the matter and only dwelled on the issues surrounding the referendum.

The committee, it is understood, only deliberated on the issues of the referendum that include the creation of a position of a prime minister’s position as well as having a one term president which they will be forwarded to the handshake team.

One of the team members said: “We decided to leave the matter of the MPs to the NEC that will meet on Thursday.”

The ODM disciplinary committee recommended the expulsion of Jumwa and Dori over gross misconduct.

This is after Jumwa and Dori who were summoned in October last year to appear before the committee ignored the summons.

In June last year, Jumwa was on record saying that she had made up her mind to support DP Ruto as he is ready for the country’s top job irking the party leadership.

ENDS/…