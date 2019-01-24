Orders barring probe on Tatu City extended

The High Court has extended an order stopping the implementation of a letter that would have seen the Ministry of Lands place caveats on 33 parcels of land owned by Tatu City

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi extended the order and directed the parties to come back on March 18 to highlight their submissions.

Tatu City and Kofinaf Company obtained the order last December after the Ethics and Anti-Corrupion Commission (EACC) wrote to the Lands Principal secretary requesting that the government place caveat on the said parcels of land on allegations that they were investigating them.

EACC in the letter dated September 24, had claimed it was investigating Tatu City over tax evasion and money laundering.

In two other letters, EACC had asked the Lands ministry to present the title deeds, stamp duty, valuations reports and rent clearance certificates for purpose of probe.

The pieces of land are part of the property the Kenya Revenue Authority stopped its sale saying it was investigating claims of under-declared tax returns that could run into billions of shillings.

However, the two companies argue that the decision by EACC to place restrictions on the land was made in bad faith without giving them a hearing because it had been designed to prevent development of Tatu City Project. The case will be heard on March 18.

Through lawyer Issa Mansour, the two developers averred that EACC decision to take original documents and other information pertaining to the properties is designed to cripple the operations of the project despite that fact EACC lacks jurisdiction to investigate the alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

“The applicants business are in danger of being affected by the allegations and investigations being made by EACC and further placing the caveat would cause damage to the parcels of land as no would be buyers can buy the said parcels of land with caveats placed on them,” the lawyer argued.

According to Mansour, the implementation of the said letter would have a ramification of the applicants’ ownership, transactions and use of the said land parcels.

The court heard that the issuance of the said letters is a continuation of persistent harassment its minority shareholders led by Steve Mwagiru who have used various persons and institution to try to forestall the progress and work in Tatu city. The case will be heard on March 18.