Court clears Family Bank in NYS case

Family Bank was yesterday cleared in the National Youth Service (NYS) Sh1.6 billion scandal following a plea bargaining agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On December 11, Family Bank entered into plea bargaining agreement with the DPP Noordin Haji and agreed to plead guilty to six charges and pay fines amounting to Sh64.5 million.

An yesterday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi fined the bank after it pleaded to the charges through its representative John Muchiri King’ori (Head of Security) who was appointed by the bank board of directors.

“Having considered the submissions made by the DPP, the defence team and the plea bargaining deal, ,I rule as follows: The bank to pay a fine Sh40 million to court and Sh24.5 million to be restituted back to NYS through the Ministry of Public Works and failure to honour the same will result in attachment of Family Bank property,” ruled Andayi.

The magistrate, however, discharged Family Bank from the case where it was sued alongside former chief executive Peter Munyiri, KTDA branch manager Robert Oscar Nyaga, Anti-Money Compliance manager Charles Thiongo, Head of Risk and Compliance Raphael Mutinda Ndunda, Operations Supervisor Nancy Njambi, Relationship Platinum manager Meldon Awino Onyango and Customer Service supervisor Josephine Wairimu following the sentence and as per the plea bargaining agreement.

They agreed that the bank was to pay a fine of Sh6.6 million per each count as charged and have three charges against it dropped.

“The plea bargaining having been signed by all parties and Muchiri being explained of his rights, the court accept the plea agreement as it is satisfied that the accused person is competent to represent Family Bank in the case and plead guilty to the charges,” said Andayi.

Haji through his assistant Dorcas Oduor urged the court to adopt the plea bargaining terms as set out therein while convicting and sentencing the bank.

Odour said the DPP has taken into account that Family Bank agreed or consented to cooperate with them and investigators in the matter.

She informed the court that the bank has been cooperating with the Central Bank of Kenya and has put mechanisms to deter future recurrences of similar transactions.

In mitigation, the Family Bank through its lawyers Waweru Gatonye and Cecil Miller urged the court that their client has all along cooperated with the prosecution and investigators