Media coverage of terrorism has come a long way

Victor Bwire

Following last week’s attack in Nairobi on 14 Riverside Drive and similar past attacks, the media coverage and treatment of violent extremism, radicalisation and terrorism is on the spotlight again.

Have there been lessons learnt and has the media coverage changed? Yes. There has been a significant improvement in the manner the media and the government handle such situations. In the case of DusitD2 attack, information flow from the authorities and engagement with the media improved, while on the other hand journalists were more responsible and professional in covering the tragedy.

Unlike in past, there was minimal conflicts between journalists and security agents. The first day of the rescue operation witnessed challenges such as live broadcasts, intricate details of the operation, but this was quickly rectified. It’s worth noting that some of the arrests made was because of media exposure of the suspects and their car.

Live broadcast during terror attacks, especially focusing on the crime scene have posed challenges before, as they give the suspects a leeway to flee. Recent studies demonstrate that terrorists target areas that can capture local and international media attention. Because of the global reach of the news media thanks to digital platforms, a terrorist attack in Nairobi becomes breaking news on all major news channels instantaneously globally.

Journalists are now more alive to the professional requirements when dealing with crime scenes, including terrorist’s attacks are more conversant with national security laws. In last week’s attack, security officers at the scene directed journalists to keep a distance for their safety and allow rescue operation flow smoothly. They media obliged. This minimised the likelihood of compromising safety of security officers and victims in the DusitD2 complex.

On this front, the media scored poorly during the Westgate mall attack in 2013. However, in the Tuesday attack, there was balanced reporting, with minimal speculation despite a lot of misinformation and propaganda doing rounds on social media. Commendably, the media waited until the government released the official figure of casualties, refusing to swallow the attackers’ propaganda bait.

Save for the New York Times, The Fourth Estate avoided showing bodies, badly injured survivors and generally horror images. The Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya requires the media should avoid presenting acts of violence, armed robberies and terrorist activities in a manner that glorify such conduct.

Journalists’ job is to tell stories using best international standards and practices. In cases such as DusitD2 attack, they must also prioritise personal safety, including positioning and wearing protective gear. Above all, the media should be sensitive, especially to victims, besides being fair and accurate. – The writer is Programmes Manager and deputy CEO, Media Council of Kenya