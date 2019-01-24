Halting prosecution of graft cases a blot to justice

Sheila Mugo

A popular anecdote on the Kenyan criminal justice system concerns the chicken thief. A wealthy criminal buys his way out of the snares of justice while a petty thief is condemned to languish in prison for stealing a chicken.

The anecdote is often used to illustrate the ease with which the rich and powerful get away with serious crimes while the poor invariably bear the wrath of the rule of law for the most mundane of infractions. Lacking the means to manipulate the system, the poor are punished for their crimes unlike their rich counterparts who can hire the best lawyers and possibly influence the outcome.

As the ongoing war on corruption casts the net wider and deeper into the elite political and business circles, this stark reality is manifesting itself. On realising that not even the mighty will be spared, graft suspects are increasingly turning to the courts to stop their prosecution.

Our courts have in the past been accused of treating graft suspects with kid gloves, thus perpetrating impunity. Such actions tend to undermine public confidence in the judicial system and institutions whose mandate has a bearing on the fight against corruption such as the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A tactic commonly deployed by suspects is to rush to High Court seeking orders to prohibit the DPP, EACC and other agencies charging them on grounds their constitutional rights are likely to be infringed. This has serious implications for the administration of justice in graft cases. It reinforces the perception that the big fish may never be held accountable for their crimes.

When our courts entertain such cases, they undermine the independence of the DPP’s office as established under Articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution and ODPP Act of 2013 which stipulate that the DPP does not require the consent of any person or authority to commence criminal proceedings. The office enjoys constitutional and statutory independence.

Therefore, the jurisdiction of the High Court in enforcing the Bill of Rights should not be invoked casually to interfere with the DPP’s mandate because doing so defeats the interests of justice.

The only instance where courts can control the DPP’s discretion in relation to criminal prosecutions is captured in Article 157(8) of the Constitution barring the DPP from discontinuing prosecutions without the court’s permission. This has no bearing on the cases where the accused seek to bar the DPP from instituting criminal charges against them.

Several judicial authorities support the argument that courts should not interfere with the independence of the DPP.

As the High Court noted in a recent case of Okiya Omtatah and two others versus Attorney General and four others: “To institute a constitutional petition with a view to circumventing a process by which institutions established by the Constitution are to exercise their jurisdiction is an abuse of the court process.”

The judge should, therefore, ask himself or herself who between the prosecutor (read DPP) and the accused is abusing the court process whenever such cases are filed in court.

Similarly, mere allegations that the DPP has exercised his discretion improperly is not enough to stop a prosecution as was held in the case of Kuria and three others versus Attorney General and reiterated in the case of Thuita Mwangi and two others versus EACC, where the court stated there ought to be concrete grounds for supposing that continued prosecution of a criminal case constitutes abuse of the court process.

As an advocate, I jealously uphold the constitutional presumption of innocence which safeguards the rights of suspects. There is, however, need to balance the rights of the accused person against the greater public interest in law and order.

Courts should strike a balance between these competing interests as opposed to rushing to halt prosecutions each time graft suspects claim violation of rights. More critical, the courts should uphold the tenet of independence of the ODPP.

The upshot is that the public stands to gain more if our courts exercise judicial authority with caution, especially where individuals implicated in graft seek to circumvent justice. Courts should not be seen as being acquiescent in protecting private interests vis-à-vis the greater public good, namely, taming corruption. – The writer is an Advocate of the High Court—[email protected]