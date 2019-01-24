Combating terror is everyone’s duty

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a countrywide crackdown on radicalised youth, their financiers and mentors.

Key planks in this endeavour will be regional co-ordinators and county commissioners who have a close contact with the people in their areas of jurisdiction.

Also crucial are security agents whose task must go beyond maintaining law and order and start to engage more interactively with the people.

Above all, intelligence gathering must be upped because it is basic to preventing actions that threaten security or cause loss of lives.

A more robust approach must be employed so that we all appreciate that matters security start with everbody. This approach, if implemented, will take us to the point where each one’s involvement in security issues goes beyond a matter of course.

Let’s deploy information and communication tools more decisively so that the planners of evil in our midst do not enjoy the luxury of scheming death and destruction while enjoying unfettered access to communication.

In short, the levels of surveillance need to be heightened so that evil schemes can be nipped in the bud. The government must also re-look at the concept of community policing, which has been demonstrated to reduce crime by as much as 40 per cent in areas where it is practised.

While the multi-agency response witnessed last week at DusitD2 complex is commendable, it should be cascaded. The aim is that in future, mobilisation will not get in the way of effective responses to such attacks, should they occur away from the metropolis.

Although it takes time and resources to train specialised personnel, this ought to be expanded to help meet the devolution of the multi-agency approach.

To meet these objectives, it is vital that public awareness campaigns are rolled out and sustained so that every individual feels the need to get involved in securing the country, without the assumption that security issues belong to the police or army.

It is important that the people are alive to their specific situations and remain alert, not just because of terror attacks but also about general security.

What’s more, intelligence gathered and shared among stakeholders should be acted upon swiftly and decisively so that any emerging threats are eliminated. All these systems must work in sync.