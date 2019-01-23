Garissa leaders condemn raid.

Leaders from Garissa have condemned Monday’s attempt by suspected Al-Shabaab militants to overrun a Chinese road construction camp site in Shimbirey, about 50 kilometres from Garissa town.

Terming the incident as cowardly, the leaders urged Kenyans to support the security agencies in the fight against terror in the region.

Four people were injured when hooded men attacked the camp but the militias were repulsed by security officers attached to the site.

Speaking to KNA on phone, the leaders, who included Livestock Marketing Council chair Dubat Amey and Garissa County Peace Secretary Hassan Osman asked area residents to volunteer actionable information that will deter acts of terrorism.

They both hailed the quick and organised response by security officers during the Riverside attack in Nairobi that left 21 people dead.

“It is now evident that Al-Shabaab wants to retard development and cripple economic development in county. It is high time for us as a community to come together to denounce terrorism in its all forms,” Hassan said.

The Chinese company is tarmacking the 160-km Nuno to Modogashe road which is expected to be completed soon. Hassan said that the region had never witnessed such huge investment in improving infrastructure since independence.