Terror victims hailed as heroes

Six victims of the DusitD2 terror attack, who were employees of a digital payments firm, Cellulant, were yesterday eulogised as heroes during an emotional funeral service. First-hand accounts by survivors indicated the six died while trying to save their colleagues.

At the funeral service held at the Citam Valley Road, Nairobi, yesterday, the six—Dennis Mwaniki, Jeremiah Mbaria, John Ndiritu, Wilfred Kareithi, Kelvin Gitonga and Ashford Kuria—were hailed by family and friends as heroes who acted selflessly even in the face of death.

Colleagues also described them as talented, full of energy, passion and applied themselves at work.

Shabaab agents

“Through the technology they built, millions of Africans are connected to financial services that allow them to be empowered to build their families, their businesses and their communities,” read the eulogy in part.

The six were among 21 people who died last week when Al Shabaab agents detonated explosives and staged a shootout at the hotel complex on 14 Riverside Drive in Westlands.

As Cellulant employees evacuated the Cavendish Building to safety, 17 staff members were met with gunfire from the terrorists, forcing some to retreat.

Cellulant chief executive Ken Njuguna said one of the assailants ran his gun against the metal stair barriers as if to announce the terror that he was about to unleash. According to Njuguna, those hiding heard one of the terrorists walking towards them.

“He opened the door and introduced himself as a terrorist before shooting at them,” Njuguna told the mourners. A female employee said she survived after she smeared her dead colleague’s blood on herself and feigned death.

Relatives, friends and colleagues of the six struggled to keep their composure, their voices cracking, as they read their tributes. One by one, they brought out the memory of a father, a husband, a son or friend they had lost to the senseless attack.

“Ashford was a dear brother to me. He mentored many directly and indirectly. He challenged each and every one to grow. He was our go-to guy when you had a problem,” Alex Kimani, a colleague of Kuria, who died in the attack, said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent condolences to the families of the six in a statement read by ICT Cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru.

“The six were very productive people to live and realise their dreams in life and had every right to expect much from the sacrifice and love and support invested in their growth and development,” he said.

He added: “Be encouraged, the whole nation stands with you at this difficult day, we pray to God to help us find the answer to this challenge. My government assures you justice for this brutality. We pledge to work harder for a better and more just country in honour of their lives.”

Biometric data

Mwaniki, 29, worked as the Head of Information Security, Mbaria 31, as the Head of Cellulant’s hub while Ndiritu 29, was a Quality Assurance Tester.

Kareithi, who was 23 years old when he met his death, was an Implementation Engineer and leader of Cellulant’s Global Delivery Team, Gitonga, 28, an engineer while Kuria, 36, headed the Product Development Department.

Meanwhile, CS Mucheru announced that the government will soon take biometric data from Kenyans as part of efforts to bolster the country’s security.

“I know people have opposed it but the country has a responsibility for security and we must do this in order to be able to save lives,” he said.

In another development, I&M Bank clarified none of its employees died in the attack. Bank assistant manager Everlyn Mwanika said they had accounted for all their employees.