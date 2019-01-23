State to foot burial costs for GSU officer

The government will cater for the funeral expenses of the General Service Unit (GSU) officer who was killed in the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack last week.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said yesterday that the funeral expenses will be paid for by the National Police Service in line with its Standing Orders.

“We are catering for all the funeral expenses of this gallant officer who died in the line of duty as per our Service Standing Orders. In fact I have given orders that the body is taken home by helicopter on Friday,” Boinnet said yesterday.

He said he will attend the funeral as a sign of solidarity. Boinnet’s directive came hours after the family of Japhet Ndunguja Nuru indicated in an obituary published in a newspaper that it would hold a harambee to meet the funeral expenses.

“Meetings for funeral arrangements will take place today 22/1/2019 at Kindergarten hall and Wednesday 23/1/2019 at ACK hall, All Saints Cathedral starting from 5pm,” the obituary read.

Some questioned why the government was not taking care of the funeral bills of the officer who died in the line of duty.

The 28-year-old Nuru, who was attached to the presidential guard, was killed while battling the militants who had raided the DusitD2 complex on Tuesday last week.