Dusit tenants complain of lost valuables

Alvin Mwangi and James Magayi @PeopleDailyKe

Some tenants of DusitD2 Complex on 14 Riverside Drive yesterday said they had lost valuables and money when they were allowed access to their offices yesterday.

Under the watch of police officer, tenants, moved in to the premises identified their property and recorded them with DCI officers led by Kilimani Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Fatuma Hadi.

Missing property

Motorists whose vehicles were trapped at the site of the attack were also allowed to pick them. Hadi said the exercise was going on smoothly and promised that all claims of missing property would be fully investigated.

The Complex which houses DusitD2 Hotel and other companies was attacked by Al-Shabaab terrorists on Tuesday last week killing 21 people.

Police cordoned off the compound after killing the assailants and freeing more than 700 people trapped in the siege which lasted hours.

But when the premises were opened yesterday, some tenants and workers said they had found some of their valuables missing.

“A number of people had their bags ransacked and are missing cash and phones,” said an employee of a company based at the complex.

Compensation plea

John Kibiru Kiarie, who lost two taxis to a fire during the attack, called on the government to come to his rescue. “I fully depended on these taxis. I don’t know how I will cater for my family now. I am pleading with the government to consider compensating me,” said Kiarie.

And at 3:05 pm – exactly one week since the attack started – families, friends and associates of the DusitD2 complex laid flowers to commemorate their loved ones who lost their lives in the tragedy.

They also observed a one-minute silence in honour of the departed. James Mureu, a businessman, said Kenyans will remain united despite terror attacks. “We will always be together. The terrorists will not instill fear in us. We are united as Kenyans,” he said.

Mureu also lauded the security agencies for their swift response during the attack. He, however, called for greater vigilance to prevent future attacks.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the complex will be open to tenants and guests who were at the premises during the January 15 attack that shocked the country and the world.

One of the militants blew himself up while his four accomplices were shot dead in a siege that ended the following morning in a combined effort by local and foreign forces.

Ten suspects have since been arraigned over the attack so far, with police allowed to detain them for a month to complete investigations.

Biometric data

Mwaniki, 29, worked as the Head of Information Security, Mbaria 31, as the Head of Cellulant’s hub while Ndiritu 29, was a Quality Assurance Tester.

Kareithi, who was 23-years-old when he met his death, was an Implementation Engineer and leader of Cellulant’s Global Delivery Team, Gitonga, 28, an engineer while Kuria, 36, headed the Product Development Department.

Meanwhile, CS Mucheru announced that the government will soon take biometric data from Kenyans as part of efforts to bolster the country’s security.

“I know people have opposed it but the country has a responsibility for security and we must do this in order to be able to save lives,” he said. In another development, I&M Bank clarified that none of its employees died in the attack. Assistant manager Everlyn Mwanika said they had accounted for all their employees.