Kenyan sides qualify for SportPesa Cup semis after edging out Yanga, Singida

Roy Lumbe in Dar es Salaa @PeopleSports11

Two out, two in. Kenyan sides continued their dominance of the SportPesa Cup when Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks booked their places in Friday’s semi-final following victories over Tanzanian teams Singida United and Yanga respectively.

Bandari, second on the SportPesa Premier League log, needed a William Wadri penalty to sail through after surviving a Singida onslaught in the second half to win 1-0.

The dockers, who were making their debut in the eight-team knockout competition, were involved in an end-to-end match with burly striker Wycliffe Ochomo a constant menace for the Singida defence.

However, in the 39th minute, Singida’s Awesu Awesu came close to opening the scoring for the home team as his fine shot flew over the bar.

After the break, Singida came back rejuvenated and went on the offensive, forcing Bardari goalkeeper Faruk Shikalo into a number of saves.

Substitute Bonface Muganga then thought he has scored for the home team but saw his long-range shot bounce of the cross bar with Shikalo beaten.

However, against the run of play, Moses Mudavadi’s fierce shot was handled by Mugannga in the box after 67 minutes, leading to the penalty which Wadri sent Lubawa the wrong way to score.

It is the third straight year Singida have been eliminated and their new coach Dragan Popadic bemoaned poor preparations.

“I want to congratulate Bandari for their hard work. We were not prepared as they were and we have to regroup and focus on league matches to avoid relegation matches,” said Papadic, whose team are 13th on the 20-team log.

In the second game of the day, Sharks and Simba served up some drama as their match ended 3-2 in chaotic fashion.

Duke Abuya opened the scoring for Sharks with a long-range shot just after nine minutes before George Abege made 2-0 just before half-time.

Abuya, Abege and Harrison Mwendwa run rings in Sharks midfield and the trio should have scored more had it not been for their wastefulness.

Mwendwa set up both goals and Sharks’ tactic of holding onto their lead in the second half led to a nervy finish when Yanga pulled one back through Amisi Tambwe with three minutes remaining.

However, Abege restored Sharks’ two-goal lead after rounding off the defenders in added time but they lost focus and saw Yanga score a second in the final minute of five added on, leading to chaotic scenes in the box.

Herritier Makambo, scorer of the goal, rushed into the net to pick the ball for a quick start but Sharks keeper John Oyeimba attempted held onto it, leading to a melee that involved close to 10 players.