Tired K’Ogalo arrive in Dar, ready for title defence

Roy Lumbe in Dar es Salaam

Kenyan league giants and two times Sportpesa Cup champions Gor Mahia safely landed in Dar es Salaam on Monday night and brushed off their fatigue during training at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday ahead of their clash with Mbao FC today.

The ‘Green Army’s arrival unleashed excitement and tension in equal measure as local fans are elated to once again watch the dreaded Dennis Oliech in action while others frowned at the prospect of letting the cup be won by a foreign side again this year.

However, K’Ogalo who are in their quest for a third title are aiming to add a big cherry on top of their ice cream after qualifying to the CAF group stages. Weary from a nine-hour journey from Cameroon, their main target is to defend the title and having a chance to play English Premier League side Everton FC on home soil for the first time.

Fresh from booking a ticket to the group stages of the continental competition, K’Ogalo head coach Hassan Oktay and his side had little time to settle as his side had to train ahead of their tie against Mbao FC.

Speaking during the arrival, Oktay said the cup will be a good opportunity for his team to showcase their talent and cautioned players against underrating any side as they are equally up to task. He said the match in Cameroon was more tactical adding that the referees were always against his team.