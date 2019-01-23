Promoted sides Stima, KCB come face to face in Kisumu

The sudden spurt of alluring form by SportPesa Premier League (SPL) returnees Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) comes under test once again when they clash with Western Stima in a midweek fixture at Moi Stadium in Kisumu this afternoon.

The bankers have created a new version of themselves in the top-flight league with an impressive performance although they have yet to register convincing results.

Last weekend, KCB gave Vihiga United pound for pound at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos but were eventually held 1-1 by their opponents with coach Francis Ouna saying that this was a game they ought to have won were it not for missed chances.

The former Wazito tactician was quoted in a section of the press saying that his charges should have killed off the game in the opening 20-30 minutes as they were in total control of the contest and created many chances.

“To me, it is two points dropped. We started the game very well, created many chances and we should have taken care of our chances. We should have won this game in the first 20-30 minutes,” he said then.

However, Ouna said he has noted gray areas in the team which he has rectified, adding that in as much as they expect a tough game they do not fear their opponents.

“Playing before an intimidating crowd is not child’s play but we are equal to the task. The draw against Vihiga was due to a momentary lapse of concentration and I have urged the players to try and chalk a win which will calm their nerves,” he noted.

Ouna has in his disposal a plethora of marquee signings to do the job among them former national team trialist Bolton Omwenga, ex-Ushuru FC man Benson Amianda and pacy Cl;inton Kisiavuki who was signed from Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt.

In the meantime, Mount Kenya United who are living dangerously in the league will be gunning for renaissance under returnee coach Melis Medo when they face Ulinzi Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Medo resigned from his job at Sofapaka last week and whether his re-union with the team will bring good tidings remains to be seen.

Mount Kenya United sits at the bottom of the league and has yet to taste a win and according to sources within the team, it was their top hierarchy that compelled Medo to return in a bid to save the dwindling fortunes. Early last year, Mount Kenya United was said to be closing in on Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo but the deal did not go through and they finally settled on Medo.

Elsewhere in Machakos, Sofapaka will be plotting on amassing maximum points at the expense o Posta Rangers.