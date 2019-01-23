Ushuru’s NSL march remains unchallenged as Wazito keep chase.

Runaway National Super League leaders Ushuru FC are showing no signs of slowing down in their quest to earn promotion to the SportPesa Premier League, maintaining top spot after yet another convincing win last weekend.

Following a routine 3-0 dispatch over newcomers Eldoret Youth on Sunday, Ken Kenyatta’s men have now accumulated 25 points while maintaining their unbeaten streak with a goal difference of +16.

Ushuru look hungry for a return to the big time after twice consecutively losing momentum at the back of end of the 2017 and 2018 seasons and consequently losing in the playoffs.

“We are in a good place and the players know what to do. In football, it is about utilising your chances. However, we cannot rest easy because the championship is still far from over,” Kenyatta told People Sport.

Meanwhile, Wazito and Shabana, who lost steam midway also recovered to record wins and resurrect their title ambitions. The pair have had an uneven campaign despite strong starts this season and will be hoping for consistency if they are to stay in touch with Ushuru.

Tore Bobe won 2-0 over Bidco United at Gusii Stadium to keep them sixth on the log with 16 points, having lost their previous three matches in a row, while Wazito saw off Kisumu Allstars 2-1 on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

The victory leaves Wazito in second spot with 21 points, one ahead of FC Talanta, who saw their recent upsurge checked by Thika United, who held them to a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere, the woes of Kibera Black Stars and Green Commandoes continued after defeats to Coast Stima and St Joseph’s Youth left them occupying the last two positions on the 20-team log.