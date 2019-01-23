KOGL sets the ball rolling for 2019 Kenya Open at Karen

The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) is confident of a successful Kenya Open Golf Championship which will be held at the Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

Final preparations are in top gear in readiness for Eastern Africa’s biggest golf tournament which will be joining the prestigious European Tour this year, a move that significantly raises the profile of the event while enhancing Kenya’s golf tourism proposition.

Speaking during a course inspection by European Tour officials at the Karen Country Club yesterday, KOGL chairman Peter Kanyago said:

“We are pleased with the progress which we have made to prepare for his year’s Kenya Open. The course is in excellent condition and from our assessment, it is actually ready for play as we speak. Together with the Karen Country Club, we continue to improve it in readiness for the tournament.”

“We will be announcing our sponsorship details next week but, largely, we have finalised on our engagements,” he added.

Speaking about the changes to be expected this year, Kenya Open Golf Championship Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said the Karen Country Club course layout will be re-arranged to accommodate the demands of the event from both a players’ and spectators’ perspective.

“The key change is that the course at Karen is going to be played in a different way to allow more room for spectators’ movement as well as the sitting infrastructure that is going to be set up. This means that Karen Country Club’s current 13th hole will be the first tee. Players will then play the 14th through the 18th holes, then go back to the 10th, 11th and the 12th for the first nine,” said Obath.