Khainga reaping fruits of his labour after his academy gave birth

When Byrones Khainga started a girls’ football academy in the year 2000, he hoped to break the gender inequality in the sport while changing the lives of young girls in Kibera slums.

Eighteen years later, he seems to be reaping the fruits of his labour as Kibera Girls Soccer Academy (KGSA) had a perfect 2018 season in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One where they finished unbeaten to earn promotion to the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Khainga started small, coaching girls as young as seven and by 2006, he had a team ready to join secondary school. That is when he started a girls’ school in Kibera.

“I had a dream of changing the girls’ lives and it had to go beyond football. Education was an integral part of that change and that is how we settled on the school. As the school grew, we started age group teams too and I am happy the fruits are finally here,” said Khainga.

KGSA has reached the finals of the Nairobi region school games but with football heavyweights Olympic High being their main competitor, they are yet to taste national games glory. The senior team started playing in the FKF Nairobi Regional League in 2013 and joined the Nairobi West Branch League in 2016 where they played for a year before earning promotion.

“We joined Division One in 2017 and despite our determination to get promoted on our debut, we came short, finishing third. We regrouped and used the experience to make our dream come true in 2018,” added Khainga who also doubles up as the head coach.

As the team prepares for their debut season in the highly-competitive WPL, the technical bench conducted their first ever trials last week, enlisting the services of two new players and are looking to add on to their list before the league kicks off next month.

“We have used our academy players all through but we thought it wise to give other players an opportunity to join our team. This way, we get the depth needed for the Premier League.

We have a squad of 18 but are pushing for 25,” he said. After the January 30 playoffs against Zone B winners Nyuki Starlets in Nakuru, the team will embark on a series of friendly matches across the country with the aim of enlisting the services of talented players from upcountry.