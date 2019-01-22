English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
BARATON UNIVERSITY COURSE HITCH : Clinical medicine course stopped
Students at Baraton university in Nandi county pursuing a diploma in clinical medicine are now staring at a bleak future after the school was ordered to stop offering the course.
The clinical officers regulation body ordered the school to stop after it failed to meet the required standards.
The school has now directed the students to transfer to other accredited schools offering the course.