BARATON UNIVERSITY COURSE HITCH : Clinical medicine course stopped

BARATON UNIVERSITY

K24 Tv January 22, 2019
K24 Tv January 22, 2019

Students at Baraton  university in Nandi county pursuing a diploma in clinical medicine  are now staring at a bleak future after the school was ordered to  stop offering the course.

The clinical officers regulation body ordered the school to stop after it failed to meet the required standards.

The  school has now  directed  the students to  transfer to other accredited schools   offering  the course.

 

