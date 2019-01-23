Kosgei shatters course record in win at Houston

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

The 17th edition of Aramco Houston Half Marathon lived up to its reputation for being flat and fast, with former Chicago marathon winner Brigid Kosgei running the fastest race ever on American soil.

A total of 12,986 athletes completed the half marathon on a day that saw runners brave the chilly temperatures.

In winning the women’s half marathon in 1:05:50, Kosgei shattered the previous course record of 1:06:29, set by Mary Wacera at this race in 2016. Although pleased with her 45-second personal best, the 24-year, winner of the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, said she had been hoping to clock an even-faster time.

“If not for the coldness, I would have run 64 minutes, or 1:04,” she said. The world record is 1:04:51.

By 15km, Kosgei and compatriot Fancy Chemutai had a 17-second lead over defending champion Ruti Aga of Ethiopia and the former soon pulled ahead for good.

Chemutai, who owns the second-fastest half marathon time in history, would finish second in 1:06:48, the fifth-fastest time ever run in the US with Aga third in 1:06:56, the eighth-fastest, giving the Aramco Houston Half Marathon the eight fastest times ever run.

There was almost another American record, Emily Sisson missing the mark of 1:07:25 set last year by her training partner, Molly Huddle.

Nonetheless, Sisson’s 1:07:30, good for fifth place, makes her the second-fastest American woman in history

In the men’s race, Shura Kitata of Ethiopia outlasted Jemal Yimer, the third-fastest half marathoner in history, surging ahead in the final kilometre to win by three seconds, in 1:00:11. Behind Yimer was Bedan Karoki of Kenya in 1:00:18.

“The weather was not friendly. I could not relax. But later on, I was very confident that I would finish it well,” said Kitata.

For the win, Kosgei and Kitata each earned $20,000 (Sh2 million). Kosgei also took home a bonus of $10,000 (Sh1 million) for running faster than 1:09, while Kitata nabbed an extra $5,000 (Sh500,000) for running under 1:00:30.