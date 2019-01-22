English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NEW HUDUMA NUMBERS :  All Kenyans to be registered digitally 

January 22, 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta has now directed   all Kenyans be registered digitally and be issued with what he referred to as Huduma identification numbers.

The  Huduma numbers  will  be used by the government to identify and individual from the time birth to  death, and will all the relevant personal details of the individual.

Speaking at state house Mombasa, during a meeting with police commanders, regional coordinators and county commissioners President Kenyatta said the database will  enhance efficiency and security.

 

