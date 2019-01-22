NEW HUDUMA NUMBERS :  All Kenyans to be registered digitally 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has now directed all Kenyans be registered digitally and be issued with what he referred to as Huduma identification numbers.

The Huduma numbers will be used by the government to identify and individual from the time birth to death, and will all the relevant personal details of the individual.

Speaking at state house Mombasa, during a meeting with police commanders, regional coordinators and county commissioners President Kenyatta said the database will enhance efficiency and security.