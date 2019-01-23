Kenyan youngster battles way against Italian Guelfo

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Albert Njogu beat Italian Guelfo Baldovinetti in straight sets of 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour at Nairobi Club yesterday.

The Kenyan fourth seed found his mark from an early break and consequently subdued his opponent. Njogu dropped only three games in the process but stood tall all through for his remarkable win.

The Italian player had few answers for Njogu’s quick pattern where he switched in between attack and defence. In the opening set, Njogu frustrated his challenger with good movement of court and dominant service.

He was more ruthless with his forehand while adjusted beautifully when it demanded he cover the spaces and utilise his balls. Guelfo on his part despite a fair attempt seemed to struggle with the surface as 17-year-old Njogu ran the show.

“I took my time with setting up play and knew his weaknesses. I felt good out there and just enjoyed playing. We will see how the tournament goes but naturally it would be nice to go all the way and win it. At the moment, it is about taking a game at a time,” Njogu told People Sport.

Meanwhile Ryan Randiek survived a scare against Shu-Lan Chang of Taipei when he triumphed 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 in an epic three-set match. He started out strongly but his opponent picked up the pace in the second.

Randiek seeded 13th in this under 18 Championship was relieved and promised to improve his forthcoming matches following an injury layoff that deprived him of his sharpness.

Elsewhere, Kenya-based Burundian and tournament top seed Abdoul Shakur Kabura had to be alert in the final set against Italian player Gianni Biagianti.

Kabura won the contest in straight sets of 6-2,7-6(4). The ITF East Africa Tennis Centre protégé was solid in his serve especially in the first set dropping only two games in the process. However it was a different script in the next set as the Italian opponent stepped up. Kabura was once too many times caught napping thus occasioning errors.