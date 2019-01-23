Talent and experience expected as Kericho holds trials

Internationally established and budding athletes are expected to converge this weekend at Tebesonik Primary School playing ground in Bureti Constituency for the Kericho County Cross-Country Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Kenya (AK) Bureti sub-branch chairman Samuel Kipkurgat Mutai said arrangements for the event have finalised and therefore, they are raring to go. He said he expects big names in the athletics circles to grace the occasion.

“We are privileged this year to host the county event here in Bureti sub-county. I want to announce here that we’re ready for the meet and we expect big names in the athletics circles to turn up for the event,” said Kipkurgat.

Events to be competed for are, 6km Junior Women, 8km Junior Men, 10km Senior Women, 10km Senior Men and Relays.

The county cross-country championships meet will also be used to form the county team to represent it during the regional championships slated for February 9 in Kericho County.

Prominent athletes expected include Vincent Kipsang Rono, the winner of 10km Safaricom Road race that was staged in Kericho in 2017.

He is also the champion of Lille Half Marathon in France in 2017 among other achievements in the athletics world.

Sandra Chebet winner of the Valencia 10km Road race in Spain last year and another prominent athlete Caroline Kilel are mentioned as some of the stars expected to grace the weekend athletics meet.

According to the local AK officials, Geoffrey Chumo and Lawrence Korir, most of the athletes expected in the Bureti meet and did not show up were said to have been having tight schedules elsewhere busy with their careers.

Chumo who is the Bureti Sub-branch AK Public Relations Officer and the Litein Athletics Club Coach said they will be holding the Bureti cross- country annually starting this year.

They said a team was formed to represent the Bureti Sub- County in the Kericho County Cross Country Championships slated for January 26th at Tebesonik Primary School play grounds.

Korir who is the Kericho County AK Secretary revealed that preparations for the county event are in top gear and said they expect a huge number of prominent athletes plus budding ones to grace the would-be meet.

Despite showing gallant fights, University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans and South Coast Pirates heads into the Christmas break heads down, having lost all their five matches and sit in 11th and 12th place, the last two positions with 4 and 3 points and as the league takes a three weeks break and resumes on Saturday January 12, 2019, the duo need the break to go back to the drawing board and come back strong if they have ambitions of avoiding the chop at the end of the season.

When the league resumes with week six actions on Saturday January 12, leaders USIU-Africa Martial will be away to face Kisumu RFC, Kisii will tour the costal city to take on fellow relegated side Mombasa RFC as Catholic Monks welcome Western Bulls in a highlight fixture of the week.

Egerton Wasps will seek to bounce back against struggling University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans while SC Pirates will be seeking to quickly turn around their dwindling campaign with a first win against Masinde Muliro with Ngong Warriors inviting Kitale RFC at Kiboko Second School.

The final round of the 2018 MMC event will take place on December 15 at Mombasa Cement Limited track in North Coast.

Dinesh commented: “We all love coming back to the MCL track and it will of course be extra special this time round as it is the last rally event on the calendar and indeed a night sprint. Compared to the usual daylight rallies, the situation here will be very different. It is a really nice area for rallying and a great place to finish the Championship. The year 2018 has been an eventful one for us, as we had a couple of MMC club rallies to gauge our preparedness for a national autocross and a KNRC. We took part in all these events and managed to finish all of them, thanks to the team’s unswerving support. We were excited to finish KNRC Mombasa Rally in position 10. Our aim for the season was to enjoy and complete all rallies, since we were not going for championship points.

Starting next season in 2019 we hope to take our campaign to the next level as our team is preparing two new N10 Subaru cars. MMC Rallies have really helped us up our ante. The home series has not only enhanced cohesion but also helped me and my navigator understand our pacenotes better .”