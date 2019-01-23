Judiciary hurt by budget cut, says Amadi

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi said yesterday that budgetary cuts have affected the institution’s activities across the country. Speaking after inspecting a new court in Ruiru, Kiambu, Amadi said Judiciary can no longer start new projects owing to unavailability of resources.

“We don’t have enough resources. We are completing existing structures and are not starting any new projects until when the funds will be available,” she said.

In the 2018/19 financial year, the National Assembly slashed Judiciary budget from Sh17.3 billion to Sh14.8 billion, in the wake of renewed war against corruption.

Amadi said the budget cut was approved despite increased demand for more courts in constituencies. More than half of the country’s constituencies, she said, still cannot enjoy Judiciary services in their areas.

She said a huge budget is required if 197 constituencies, which have no courts, are to access justice closer to their areas.

Amadi said 40 per cent of criminal and civil cases heard at Thika Law Courts are from Ruiru residents, which necessitated urgent construction of a court in the area.

“We are keen to ensure there is access to justice, including physical access. With the collaboration of local leadership, we were able to facilitate Ruiru area to have its own court and judicial facilities,” she said.

Two magistrates will be deployed at the court, which was built using area NG-CDF. The Registrar said construction of more courts across the country will help Judiciary reduce cases of backlog, adding that the institution’s master plan includes equipping all constituencies with courts.

Area MP Simon King’ara said residents have been travelling for long distances in search of justice, while the government has been spending a lot of money in transportation of suspects between Ruiru Police Station and the Thika court.

“I want to thank the government for bring development closer to the people and this is a sign that the administration is at work,” he said.

The court will undergo a gazetting process, which will allow it to start operations in April. King’ara said plans are in place for the construction of a High Court in the area.