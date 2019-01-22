English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DUSIT ONE WEEK LATER : Tenants, vehicle owners allowed access

DUSIT

K24 Tv January 22, 2019
2,603 Less than a minute

A week after the Dusit D2 hotel attack , that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, kenyans and foreigners  who worked at the complex were for the first time allowed to access the facility.

Some of the people allowed access into the facility to collect their cars and other belongings were overwhelmed by emotion,

Unbowed, most of those who spoke to K24, say they will not allow the terrorist to intimidate them from their everyday routines.

 

Show More

Related Articles

January 22, 2019
2,448

BARATON UNIVERSITY COURSE HITCH : Clinical medicine course stopped

January 22, 2019
2,531

NEW HUDUMA NUMBERS :  All Kenyans to be registered digitally 

January 22, 2019
2,574

YOUNG HEROES FAREWELL  : Cellulant holds memorial 

January 22, 2019
2,481

KENYATTA’S MISTER FIX-IT : Matiang’i to head all government projects