DUSIT ONE WEEK LATER : Tenants, vehicle owners allowed access

A week after the Dusit D2 hotel attack , that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, kenyans and foreigners who worked at the complex were for the first time allowed to access the facility.

Some of the people allowed access into the facility to collect their cars and other belongings were overwhelmed by emotion,

Unbowed, most of those who spoke to K24, say they will not allow the terrorist to intimidate them from their everyday routines.