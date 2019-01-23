Sacked CBK staff threatens to sue bank

George Kebaso @Morarak

Central Bank of Kenya was yesterday embroiled in a controversy with one of its former employees over the manner in which the worker was sacked.

The employee is now claiming he was sacked for engaging in politics on social media and vowed to take legal action, describing the move a witch-hunt.

Harrison Mumia, who is the Atheists in Kenya Society President, was fired on January 11. He insists his constitutional rights were violated and vows to ensure justice is served.

“I am putting together a law suit against the @CBKKenya seeking damages. I will also seek audience with other parties that will help me fight this clawing back of our constitutional rights by the deep state at @CBKKenya,” read one of his tweets. To validate his sacking, the bank used it’s code of conduct and rules governing employees.

The Central Bank’s Staff Rules and Regulations, Rule 3.51 and Staff Code of Conduct Clause 3.10.1 provide that; “Every employee will be expected to conduct his private affairs or private life in such a way that he shall not embarrass or bring discredit to the bank,”

“This was on grounds of disobedience and insubordination as was therein specified,” read part of the letter from CBK director of Human Resources Terry Ng’ang’a.