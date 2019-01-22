English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KENYATTA’S MISTER FIX-IT : Matiang’i to head all government projects

January 22, 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an executive order directing interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take charge of implementation of all government projects.

Matiang’i who will be deputized by national treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich,  will head the national development  implementation  and communication cabinet committee  which will oversee  the delivery of all govt programs and projects.

The interior ministry has become the nerve center of government operations and service delivery making Matiang’i the most powerful cabinet secretary.

 

 

