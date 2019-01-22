KENYATTA’S MISTER FIX-IT : Matiang’i to head all government projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an executive order directing interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take charge of implementation of all government projects.

Matiang’i who will be deputized by national treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, will head the national development implementation and communication cabinet committee which will oversee the delivery of all govt programs and projects.

The interior ministry has become the nerve center of government operations and service delivery making Matiang’i the most powerful cabinet secretary.