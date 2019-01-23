Secondary schools infrastructure overstretched

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Secondary schools across the country are grappling with infrastructural challenges and overstretched facilities as a result of the full transition policy recently introduced by Ministry of Education.

A spot check by People Daily showed that learning facilities such as classrooms, laboratories and dormitories have been stretched to the limit.

Although admission of new students joining Form One has almost doubled, learning facilities have not been expanded to accommodate the additional numbers in most schools. This has resulted in congestion and overcrowding.

Shortage of teachers is also being experienced in most schools with the existing ones being forced to handle a bigger number of students something which could compromise quality of learning in the long run.

Speaking to People Daily on phone yesterday, AIC Litein Girls Secondary School, Kericho school head Teresa Sogomo expressed confidence that the government is going to address the challenges currently being experienced.

The school which has a record of performing well in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams has so far admitted some 243 students against 250 which they had been allocated. The school has a capacity of about 190 students.

“We are experiencing overcrowding especially in the laboratories and classrooms but we’re coping,” she said.

Last year, the school was among the top five in Kericho with 126 candidates scoring C+ and above. A total of 196 candidates sat the examination.

“We will continue working hard and that is the message we are giving Form One students who have just joined us,” said Sogomo.