Ministry now releases Sh36b for free learning

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Ministry of Education has finally released Sh36 billion to cater for the Free Primary and Free Day Secondary Education programmes in public schools.

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang said Sh30 billion is for Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) and Sh3 billion is for Free Primary Education (FPE).

Kipsang said the money has been disbursed to cater for both programmes and ensure schools run smoothly.

CBC effectiveness

Speaking after inspecting the effectiveness of the delivery of the Competence-Based Curriculum at Ngong Township School, Kipsang said the Sh30 billion disbursed will only cater for 2.6 million students whose details had been captured on National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

He said the ministry had not sent capitation to 3,000 schools, noting the institutions had not uploaded their details on Nemis, an online data capture and retrieval system.

Kipsang made the remarks even as he reiterated that starting this month, the government will no longer be providing capitation to secondary schools, whose details are not captured on Nemis.

The PS said as at last week, over 3,000 schools had not been captured data on Nemis as required, hence the ministry could not disburse their monies yet.

He said they had to wait for more schools to comply because the 3,000 not captured was far too high a number.

However, some 500 schools had not provided student details on Nemis and are expected to comply soon with Kipsang saying the ministry had not sent capitation for 300,000 students in the schools in question.

Students details

“We will not disburse any capitation to students whose details have not put on Nemis. The ministry will, however, send the money as soon as the schools load students’ details onto the system,” he said.

The PS said all students in secondary schools have a birth certificate which is the basis for registration on Nemis, adding that all students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam provided the document as a condition to register with Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).