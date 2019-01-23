Envoy urges more action beyond ban of single-use plastic

George Kebaso @Morarak

Kenya has been urged to move beyond the ban on single-use plastic and do more to eliminate other forms of the product.

South African High Commissioner to Kenya, Koleka Anita Mqulwana (pictured) said the ban alone is not enough and the government should consider involving the private sector, stepping education efforts about the costs and dangers of plastic pollution.

“Manufacturers need to be brought on board so that they can understand that there are alternatives to use of plastics. But above all, involve communities in awareness campaigns so that they may understand why addressing pollution caused by plastics at the domestic level will help cut the flow of pollutant to the oceans,” she said at a press briefing in Nairobi, yesterday.

Mqulwana also suggested that the government should encourage more public works programmes to ensure the youth are involved in various projects such as cleaning the coastline.

“As we head to the Fourth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in March, we need to find ways of empowering communities to interact closely with oceans in a sustainable way,” she said.

The envoy also launched the Clean Seas initiative where an nine-metre sailing boat made from 10 tonnes of discarded plastic is set for a 500-kilometre expedition starting from Lamu today and to Zanzibar on February 7.

“We should bear in mind that environmental pollution does not respect boundaries,” she said.

United Nations Environment Programme acting executive director Joyce Msuya said 2019 should be the year of action where Kenya and other countries should commit to action on various resolutions they have made.