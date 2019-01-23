Join anti-terror war, Matiang’i to lobby groups

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday met civil society groups from the Coast region and warned them against engaging in acts that could aid terrorism.

He said the CSOs should, instead, lead in being agents of counter-terrorism.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by human rights organisations within the security sector, the CS challenged the rights defenders to also focus on the positives.

Some civil society groups at the Coast have been at loggerheads with authorities who they accuse of extrajudicial killings.

In 2015, the government had deregistered Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri), Haki Africa and the Agency for Peace and Development, over allegations of funding terrorism and operating illegally, accusations, which were later dismissed by court after the State failed to prove its case.

“As citizens, we now must move to a culture where we engage in discussions and avoid condemning police or level allegations that are not true. Sometimes on matters that do not even involve the police. We should honour and respect these men and women who stay in the front line to protect us,” said Matiang’i.

He also instituted a Coast policing forum in one of the governments bold move to address bad blood between security agencies and civil society organisations.

Service delivery

Matiang’i, who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji committed to ensure views of CSOs are taken into consideration, more so on enhancing service delivery and professionalism when handling matters of national security.

Haji said his office will exercise impartiality when dealing with processing of criminals, adding that nobody will be victimised.

“Everybody before the law has a right and I promise that there will be no victimisation as we move forward, what we insist on is collaboration to ensure the rule of law is adhered to,” he said.

Boinnet said civil society organisational have a critical role to play in ensuring ongoing police reforms are realised.

“It’s extremely important that we have civil society groups actively involved on matters of security, it’s a collective responsibility of everyone to ensure the security of this country,” said Boinet.

