Uhuru directs fresh listing of Kenyans

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambi

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed that all Kenyans be registered digitally and issued with a unique identification number.

He said details of every citizen at any given time will be captured under a digital database for efficient identification. The National Integrated Identification Management System (NIIMS) will generate a unique number which will be known as Huduma Number.

Speaking during a meeting with national administration and security chiefs from across the country at State House, Mombasa, yesterday, Uhuru said his administration will complete a central master population database, which will be the authentic ‘single source of truth’ on personal identity in Kenya.

The revelation comes in the wake of the DusitD2 hotel complex terror attack that left at least 21 people dead. The database will be under the Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS).

Bring to book

“The County Commissioners will provide oversight as well as coordinate the execution of Huduma Number-related activities in the counties,” he said.

At the same time, the President vowed that the government will use all resources at its disposal to bring to book those who planned and financed the terror attack on 14 Riverside Drive last week.

He assured Kenyans that his government will make sure the perpetrators of the attack wouldn’t get an opportunity to launch another one.

He said a multi-agency security team is working round the clock to get the masterminds, adding that several suspects linked to the attack have already been arrested.

“We will pursue those who planned and financed the attack using all instruments at our disposal to ensure we weaken their capacity to hurt us. As this exercise continues, I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant. It will take all of us to fight this demon of terrorism and violent extremism,” he said.

Roll out policy

As part of the government’s measure to deal with terrorism, the President directed all County Commissioners to roll out County Action Plan for the Prevention and Countering of Violent Extremism saying it will ensure radicalised elements in the country are uprooted.

“Some counties, like Mombasa, are already showing the way; all of you will need to follow their example. You will be expected to report on your progress, on your collaboration with civil society groups, religious leaders and other stakeholders, to ensure that radicalised Kenyans and their radicalisers who present a threat to the security of our people, are quickly detected and dealt with,” he said.

The Head of State also said all government agencies and departments must subscribe to the One-Government Approach policy.

“I will require all ministries, departments and semi-autonomous agencies, to embrace the same multi-agency approach under the National Security Council, which is being pioneered with significant success. You will have noticed the seamlessness with which the security agencies responded to the terrorist attack last week. We seek to achieve the same level of coordination and synergy between all National government departments,” he said.

At the same time, he called on all regional commissioners, county commissioners and police commanders to fight corruption without fear or favour.

“I expect you to protect public resources, as if they were your own. Kenyans expect it of all of us,” he said.