Mnangagwa pledges to probe brutal crackdown

Harare, Tuesday

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed Tuesday to investigate security forces over their brutal crackdown on protesters, as he scrambled to fend off international criticism and restore order on his return to the country.

The crackdown has underlined fears of a return to the violent repression of Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power by the military 14 months ago.

“Violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said on Twitter. “Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll.”

Rioting and looting

He also sharply criticised the protests last week that were marked by rioting and looting. “Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction,” he said. “This is not the Zimbabwean way.”

Mnangagwa issued his statement after landing back in Harare, having cut short a foreign tour seeking much-needed investment. The protests, which were sparked by the government’s more than doubling of fuel prices, were met with a ruthless response from the army and police.

At least 12 people were killed and 78 treated for gunshot injuries, according to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which recorded more than 240 incidents of assault and torture. About 700 people have been arrested.

Mnangagwa said raising fuel prices “was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do.What followed was regrettable and tragic.”

The UN human rights’ office criticised the government’s reaction to the protests, which were fuelled by daily shortages of banknotes, fuel, food and medicine. -AFP