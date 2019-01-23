DCI ‘lacks funds’ to supply court papers

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday said it lacks resources to photocopy court documents required by former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Joe Sang and five others in the Sh661 million fraud case.

This emerged after investigating officer Gilbert Kitaria was put to task by trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti on why they had not complied with court orders to supply respondents with all documents required for the case.

Kitaria said he had informed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that they lacked papers to photocopy evidence documents.

“We took the matter to DCI boss George Kinoti and he told us last week he didn’t have money for the procurement,” he said.

The magistrate directed the DPP and the DCI to ensure any accused person, who is arraigned in court, is supplied with the necessary documents they intend to rely on during trial.

Disregard orders

“The DPP and DCI to consider supplying all evidence to accused persons in future at the time of taking plea,” said Ogoti, adding that in the case against the six, the DPP has promised to meet the document requirements within three weeks.

The prosecution, through Mercy Gateru, told the court they learnt of the compliance of disclosure challenges on Monday.

They said they have no intention of disregarding court orders or delaying the matter. However, defence lawyers, led by Dunstan Omari, said: “If the State is not willing to proceed with this matter they should withdraw it.”

Sang is charged alongside Gloria Khafafa (company secretary), Vincent Cheruiyot (supply chain management official), Billy Aseka (infrastructure general manager) and Nicholas Gitobu (procurement manager) over abuse of office, among others. Ogoti ordered the prosecution to make full disclosure by February 15 and pretrial be held on February 21.