Plastic dhow to make maiden voyage

Tourism stakeholders in Watamu are set to welcome FlipFlopi, a traditional dhow made of recycled plastic, as it makes a stopover on her historic maiden voyage from Lamu to Zanzibar.

FlipFlopi is the world’s first dhow made from 100 per cent plastic trash collected from beaches and coastal towns.

It will voyage from Lamu on January 24 and arrive in Watamu on January 26 before embarking on a journey to Zanzibar 14 days later.

The vessel will make a number of stops along the way to raise awareness about the more than 12 million tonnes of plastic waste dumped in the ocean every year.

Clean beaches

Hemingways Watamu, one of the partners of this initiative, is set to host the FlipFlopi Expedition crew when they stop over at Watamu Marine Park during which presentations on clean beaches and recycling will be made.

“We are among the champions of clean oceans with our continuous support of beach cleanup exercises along the Watamu coastline. Over the years, we have worked with our fellow community members to clear plastics from our beach and put them to better use. We are actively reducing single use plastics used in our properties throughout Kenya,” said Hemingways collection operations director Ross Evans.

The five-star luxury hotel has partnered with Watamu Marine Park, Watamu Marine Association and EcoWorld Watamu Recycling Centre to raise awareness about plastic waste.