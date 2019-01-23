Britam seals Sh1.4b cash injection in power firm

Mutwiri Muriithi y@mutwirimuriithi

Britam Asset Managers has declared an investment of Sh1.4 billion into Everstrong Power in a bid to diversify and grow its investment portfolio.

Everstrong Power, a private equity firm that invests in energy assets in Africa will use the funds to buy a stake in the 80MW heavy fuel oil Athi River Power Plant owned by Gulf Energy, a plant commissioned in 2014 through a 20-year power purchase agreement with Kenya Power.

“Through this investment, our institutional clients will achieve diversification not only across asset classes but also across currencies. This is because the returns from the power plant will be in hard currency,” stated Kenneth Kaniu, chief executive officer, Britam Asset Managers. “We are also playing a role in both the funding and in the provision of long-term capital into the Kenyan power sector.” he added.

Institutional clients

Britam Asset Managers currently manages Sh158 billion in assets under management and invests assets for both institutional and retail clients across East Africa. Among its institutional clients are pension schemes, education funds, insurance Funds and Foundations which focus on long-term assets.

In Kenya, asset allocation for these clients has largely had a bias towards traditional asset classes namely the equity market, corporate bonds, commercial papers, T-bills, T-Bonds and bank deposits, leaving little room for diversification. This explains why overall investment returns have been quite volatile.

“Through this investment, Britam Asset Managers clients will be able to have more stable returns and they will benefit from the diversification this asset provides.” said Kenneth Kaniu.

Contractual requirements

Gulf Energy Group chief executive officer Francis Njogu said Everstrong Power is arguably the best performing independent power producer in the country. “The power produced meets and exceeds the performance and contractual requirements by Kenya Power.

As the leading local developer of power projects in the country, Gulf Energy continues to offer very attractive investment opportunities to partners such as Britam, with access to large pools of capital looking for excellent and stable long-term returns.”

Everstrong Capital LLC Principal Africa and Country Head Kenya, John Ouko, thanked Britam Asset Managers for allowing Everstrong to manage its first investment in infrastructure.

“This is a good start and we intend to assemble more investments that allow Britam and others to invest into energy, transport and communications infrastructure,” said Ouko.